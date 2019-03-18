Former All-American Kyle Conel Attempting Transfer, Medical Redshirt With Penn State Wrestling

What will life after Bo Nickal look like for Penn State wrestling?

With a former third-place finisher in his place at 197 lbs., potentially.

Former Kent State wrestler Kyle Conel announced Monday morning that he’s applying for a medical redshirt. If it’s granted, he’ll use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Penn State.

If I am able to get a medical redshirt for next season, I will be attending Penn State University to pursue a masters and complete my final year of eligibility! — Kyle Conel (@KyjorRL) March 18, 2019

After his inspirational All-American run at NCAAs last year, Conel entered this season as the No. 2 wrestler in the country at 197 lbs. behind Nickal. The two were slotted to meet during Penn State’s first dual of the season, but Conel missed significant time during the first month with a nagging shoulder injury that jeopardized his career. He announced in December that he was shutting his season down and that a return was doubtful due to the injury.

I’ve been battling with an injury for awhile. I should have had it checked out sooner but I didn’t. I’ve decided to choose my health and will be undergoing surgery that will end my season. I will be reevaluating my future in this sport and am doubtful I will continue after this. — Kyle Conel (@KyjorRL) December 10, 2018

Conel qualified for the 2018 NCAA Championships and entered the tournament unseeded after sitting out the entire season before. A Cinderella story run with two wins over No. 1 Kollin Moore of Ohio State sent Conel to the podium with one of the most feel good performances in recent memory. One of those wins was a 90-second pin to knock off the favorite in the quarterfinals.

Given his success over Moore, Conel would fit right in at 197 lbs. for the Nittany Lions.

At Kent State, he was 58-19 with 11 falls.

Conel marks yet another medical redshirt Penn State is riding on for next season, in addition to Anthony Cassar, who’s optimistic about his chances of receiving one, and Shakur Rasheed, who doesn’t seem as hopeful.

