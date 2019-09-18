Three-Star Offensive Lineman RJ Adams Reportedly Decommits From Penn State

Three-star offensive lineman RJ Adams has reportedly decommitted from Penn State football, according to 247Sports.com.

The sports site reports that Adams decommitted from the Nittany Lions on Monday, September 16. The offensive lineman prospect visited Kentucky earlier that week on September 13.

Adams had originally committed to James Franklin’s program this past April during the Blue-White Game and was at the time the third offensive lineman to join Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class. Penn State’s 2020 offensive line commits now include Ibrahim Traore, Golden Achumba, Devin Willock, and Olu Fashanu.

The three-star recruit is not the first offensive lineman to flip his commitment from the Nittany Lions, though. Four-star offensive lineman Grant Toutant infamously flipped from Penn State to Ohio State earlier this summer.

Adams is currently ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the state of Virginia and the 15th-best offensive guard recruit in the country.

In addition to Kentucky, the 6′ 3″, 315-pound guard has received scholarship offers from Alabama, Charlotte, and Duke. Only time will tell where Adams ends up when all is said and done.

