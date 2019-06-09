Four-Star Offensive Lineman Grant Toutant Decommits From Penn State, Flips To Ohio State

Penn State football lost one of its many offensive line recruits in the 2020 class when four-star prospect Grant Toutant flipped his commitment to Ohio State.

Please respect my decision, no interviews pic.twitter.com/01UKIEyrQU — Grant Toutant (@toutant_grant) June 10, 2019

“In life, as in football, you learn, grow, and change from experiences and opportunities, which impacts the outcome of the game,” Toutant said in a statement released on Twitter. “With that said, I would like to thank coach [James] Franklin, [Penn State offensive line] coach [Matt] Limegrover, coach [Penn State grad assistant Mark] Dupuis, and all the Penn State staff for supporting and first believing in me throughout this recruitment process.”

Toutant was a three-star prospect when he initially committed to Penn State in November, but has since been upgraded to a four-star. The offensive tackle from Warren, Michigan also received offers from Michigan, Michigan State, and Pitt, among others.

Penn State has now lost two recruits to Ohio State since May 31. Longtime Nittany Lion lean Julian Fleming, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2020, ultimately picked Ohio State on May 31.

Though losing a four-star prospect is never ideal, James Franklin has plenty of offensive line prospects to work with in his 2020 recruiting class. Five offensive linemen are currently committed to the Nittany Lions, including four-star prospects Olu Fashanu and Aaryn Parks along with three-stars RJ Adams, Golden Achumba, and Nick Dawkins.

After Toutant’s decommitment, Penn State’s current recruiting class is now the 15th-best in the nation. It trails only Ohio State in the Big Ten rankings and is headlined by four-star linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Derek Wingo.

