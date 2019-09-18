UPUA, Penn State Alumni Career Services Collaborate For Philly Job Shadowing Event

Need an excuse to travel to the City of Brotherly Love, or is the existential terror of fast-approaching post-grad life setting in?

The first annual Philadelphia Job Shadow event will be held on Friday, October 11, courtesy of the University Park Undergraduate Association and Penn State Alumni Career Services.

More than fifty students will have the opportunity to make this trip, enjoying a day of tours at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, lunch at Penonni Headquarters, a reception at the Field House, and more, according to Academic Affairs Chair Diego Santos.

In the weeks leading up to the event, each participating student will be paired with a Penn State alum in his or chosen field. This mentor will answer questions and guide the student while fostering a meaningful relationship throughout the program. Students will officially meet their mentors in person at the event.

“We really hope that this experience will expose students to a potential career field and provide valuable insight into life in an urban environment,” said Santos.

Buses will depart from State College at 5:30 a.m. (You’re going to need coffee) and return at 10 p.m.

The deadline to apply is midnight on September 24. Applications for the program can be submitted here.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.