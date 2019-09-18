PSU news by
Zimride Back to School Post a Ride Sweepstakes

By Sponsored Content
9/18/19 3:16 pm

Penn State students, faculty and staff can share or find a ride and enter to win a free Amazon gift card by using Zimride during their Back to School Post A Ride Sweepstakes.

Post a new ride on the Penn State Zimride network before the end of September to be automatically entered to win a $50 Amazon E-Gift Card. Click here for official content rules.

Zimride is Penn State’s private ride-matching network that matches users with other students, faculty and staff who are going the same way, allowing an easy way to share the seats in a car or catch a ride. Zimride can be used for one-time trips or to organize regular carpooling.

The private network — available only to Penn State students, faculty, and staff — enables drivers and passengers to create a free profile using their PSU Access ID and password. Members of the University’s network can search for open seats or post their ride and destination on a secure and private network.

Post or search for a ride now by visiting zimride.com/psu.

Sponsored Content

