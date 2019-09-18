Zimride Back to School Post a Ride Sweepstakes
Penn State students, faculty and staff can share or find a ride and enter to win a free Amazon gift card by using Zimride during their Back to School Post A Ride Sweepstakes.
Post a new ride on the Penn State Zimride network before the end of September to be automatically entered to win a $50 Amazon E-Gift Card. Click here for official content rules.
Zimride is Penn State’s private ride-matching network that matches users with other students, faculty and staff who are going the same way, allowing an easy way to share the seats in a car or catch a ride. Zimride can be used for one-time trips or to organize regular carpooling.
The private network — available only to Penn State students, faculty, and staff — enables drivers and passengers to create a free profile using their PSU Access ID and password. Members of the University’s network can search for open seats or post their ride and destination on a secure and private network.
Post or search for a ride now by visiting zimride.com/psu.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football
The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.
Bellisario Professor’s Award-Winning Films Strive For A Deeper Impact
Dvir is a Penn State professor who has made revolutionary documentaries that have played a role in changing today’s world.
Send this to a friend
Comments