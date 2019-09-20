PSU news by
[Photo Story] State College Residents, Students Unite For Climate Strike

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Samuel Brungo
9/20/19 5:25 pm

Dozens of State College residents joined students Friday afternoon to take part in the State College Climate Strike. Some skipped their classes or left work to take part in the event to advocate for the cause, joining fellow protesters in more than 150 countries.

These climate change activists began the strike at the Allen Street Gates before congregating on the stairs of Old Main.

Here’s a look a how the strike unfolded Friday afternoon:

(Photo: Sam Brungo)

Many students brought homemade signs to support climate action and the fight to save the environment.

(Photo: Sam Brungo)
(Photo: Sam Brungo)

This grandfather joined the strike to advocate for the future of his grandchildren, who are pictured on his poster.

(Photo: Sam Brungo)
(Photo: Sam Brungo)

All generations were well-represented at the event Friday afternoon.

(Photo: Sam Brungo)
(Photo: Sam Brungo)

Put some respect on Mother Earth’s name!

(Photo: Sam Brungo)

This student turned Penn State’s famous “We Are” chant on its head to advocate for climate reform.

While the university has recently supported sustainability projects such as a massive solar farm in Franklin County, there’s always room for improvement. Perhaps the State College Climate Strike will encourage local leaders to do their part in the near future.

About the Author

Samuel Brungo

Samuel is a sophomore majoring in Film & Video with a minor in Professional Photography from State College, Pennsylvania. He enjoys sports, music, and creating photos & films. To contact Samuel, email him at [email protected] or message him on Twitter @SBrungoPhoto or Instagram @SamuelBrungoPhotography.

