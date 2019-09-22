Ty Dolla $ign Takes Happy Valley By Storm

Last night may have been the “21st night of September,” but Earth, Wind & Fire was nowhere to be found. Instead, rapper and hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign performed a free concert on the HUB lawn.

Before the Los Angeles native took the stage, hundreds of students gathered with their friends under neon lights for the opening act, DJ Shevy. The up-and-coming DJ knew his way around Penn State, as he previously performed in many bars and venues downtown.

Shevy’s electric performance, accompanied by his energetic dance moves, had the entire crowd up on their feet for the duration of his set. His passion and charisma even inspired a crowd surfers throughout the night. Who says you need to be in Beaver Stadium to get popcorned?

Shevy’s setlist included fan favorites like “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott ft. Drake, and “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys.

After encouraging fans to show Ty Dolla $ign how “Penn State does it,” an enthusiastic “We Are” chant broke out to the stage for Dolla $ign’s upcoming peformance.

It’s no question that throughout the night, Ty Dolla $ign felt the appreciation of students and townies alike. The rapper noted that whenever he comes to Penn State, he feels all the love.

His opening set included hits such as “Saved” and “Wavy.” Dolla $ign’s variety of songs continued with jams like “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa (featuring himself), and the crowd just couldn’t get enough.

Dolla $ign also encouraged concert-goers to look to their friends during songs like “You and Your Friends,” another song by Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dog. His smooth lyrics, catchy beats, and contagious energy brought a taste of something special to State College last night.

Throughout the night, students were seen dancing the night away and singing at the top of their lungs. After all, nothing beats a free concert.

