10 Questions With Homecoming Grand Marshal Farnoosh Torabi

Best-selling author, journalist, and personal financial advisor Farnoosh Torabi is this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshal. And Penn Staters are certainly in for a treat.

Torabi’s career and the things she’s accomplished since graduating from Penn State in 2002 are impressive — to say the least. From being a columnist for O, The Oprah Magazine, to appearing on various talk shows, to hosting her own podcast, Torabi’s list of accolades is endless.

She took a break from her busy schedule on Sunday to answer questions about her career and all things Penn State.

OS: What made you choose Penn State?

FT: “I chose Penn State because I appreciated the overall value that it offered compared to other schools that were far more expensive. (Even back then I was thinking like a personal finance author!) I was grateful to have been accepted to the Schreyer Honors College too. I think having a scholarship and being able to learn in smaller classrooms, while still being on a big campus and experiencing all the resources came with it…that really sealed the deal for me.”

OS: What was your favorite class at Penn State?

FT: “My favorite class was probably the one where I met my now-husband Tim Dussinger. That was Honors BA 300, a finance class taught by the great Greg Pierce.”

OS: What’s your favorite flavor of Creamery ice cream?

FT: “My favorite Creamery ice cream is coconut chip, for the win! We served that at our wedding, so it really holds a special place in my heart.”

OS: You have a podcast called SoMoney — what is the best part about doing this?

FT: “I think my favorite aspect of hosting my podcast is that I am continually learning and meeting incredible people. It’s the ultimate vehicle for connection and inspiration. And I get to do it all from my house! I’ve interviewed celebrities, athletes, entrepreneurs, and financial experts. But perhaps my all-time favorite episode was the one where I interviewed my immigrant parents.”

OS: You’ve appeared on talk shows and even written for O, The Oprah Magazine. What stands out from all of these amazing experiences?

FT: “There’s never a dull moment, that’s for sure. I’m incredibly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had throughout my career. Looking back, I’m not sure I could have predicted all the developments. I think what’s so cool about my career is that there is a degree of uncertainty — which I suppose is true for any profession – but for me, it’s really thrilling and it has so far been full of the best surprises, including TV shows, magazine columns and brand partnerships. My favorite is when I get to host television shows, as I have for CNBC and Yahoo. I feel I am my most ‘self’ when performing on a stage or on camera.”

OS: On your website, you mention almost getting fired from an internship when you were younger. What did this experience teach you and how did it help you get to where you are today?

FT: “That was definitely a pivotal moment in my early twenties. As a research assistant at a magazine, one of my responsibilities was to fact-check copy before the issue went to press. I had poorly fact-checked on more than one occasion and there I was, being told that I was very close to getting fired.

“After a big old cry in the ladies’ room and a call to my mother, I just ‘woke up’ from that day forward. Nothing like the threat of losing your job to set yourself straight! From then on, I became a fact-checking queen. I triple-checked every single word, statement, spelling, you name it. I actually caught a number of errors before the next magazine went to print and was thanked for ‘saving’ the issue.

“I think that experience made me incredibly careful as a writer. It also reminded me that no matter how low on the totem pole our jobs may seem, we each play important roles in organizations and we should take our responsibilities very seriously. There’s no such thing as a small job.”

OS: Who has inspired you the most throughout your career/life?

FT: “I would say that I’ve been inspired by so many women before me who paved the way for younger girls to grow up fearless, unapologetic and persistent. Extraordinary boss women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, and Oprah Winfrey, as well as mother and all my female mentors.”

OS: What advice do you have for current students?

FT: “Get out of your comfort zone and embrace your fears. Now is the best time to explore and learn as much about yourself and the world as you possibly can. Also, don’t wait for cool experiences to show up in your life. Seek them out and create your own adventure. I’m almost 40 and practice what I preach. I just started dabbling in stand-up comedy and it’s by far the scariest, most exhilarating experience!”

OS: What are you most looking forward to about being Homecoming Grand Marshal?

FT: “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my friends and professors. All of my college roomies from senior year will be here to celebrate. I’m thrilled to bring my children for the first time to campus, as well. It’s going to be a very special weekend for our family.”

OS: As is Onward State tradition, if you could be a dinosaur which one would you be and why?

FT: “Just so you know, I had to google “types of dinosaurs” to answer this. LOL. And according to a quiz I just took on the National Geographic website, my personality matches that of a triceratops.

‘I’m not afraid to defend myself or my beliefs,’ according to the quiz results. I’d agree with that.”

