Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops To No. 5 In Week Four Division I Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball checks in at No. 5 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week Four coaches poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions dropped just one spot from its previous ranking of No. 4, which the team held for two consecutive weeks.
Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten programs including Nebraska (No. 3), Minnesota (No. 7), and Wisconsin (No. 13) in the poll. Pitt jumped over the Nittany Lions, landing at No. 4.
Despite getting swept by then-No. 6 Pitt Friday night, Penn State bounced back with a stunning five-set thriller against the Panthers Sunday afternoon. Right side Jonni Parker led the team with 30 kills in the home-and-home series, while middle blocker Serena Gray totaled a team-high 10 blocks over the weekend.
The Nittany Lions (7-2) will return to Rec Hall Wednesday evening to open Big Ten play against Michigan State at 8 p.m. The match will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
That match against the Spartans will feature a “silent set” to raise awareness for those affected by hearing disorders, coinciding with the International Week of the Deaf.
The promotion will likely be especially meaningful for Parker, who was born with a rare condition that only allows her to hear about 40 percent in her left ear and 45 percent in her right.
