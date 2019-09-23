Saquon Barkley Reportedly Out For 4-8 Weeks Due To High Ankle Sprain

Penn State football legend Saquon Barkley will reportedly have to sit out for the next 4-8 weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that the longer timeline of eight weeks is the more likely scenario for Barkley’s recovery, which means he’d be back in time for the New York Giants’ final six games of the 2019 regular season.

MRI revealed Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per source. Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain. However, he didn’t officially report any timeline for his star man’s return to the lineup.

Coach Shurmur said Saquon Barkley has a high ankle sprain. “We just have to see" about his timeframe. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 23, 2019

The running back accumulated just 10 rushing yards on eight carries against Tampa Bay, and he suffered the injury in the second quarter of New York’s come-from-behind 32-31 victory over the Buccaneers. Barkley was tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards while running down the sidelines.

Here’s a look at the play in which Barkley suffered the ankle sprain. Edwards went to make a low hit on the play, and the awkward way in which he grabbed Barkley’s ankle resulted in No. 26’s first serious injury as an NFL player.

Saquon Barkley will not return to the @Giants' game against Tampa Bay after suffering an ankle injury in the first half. pic.twitter.com/jz6OeE37cR — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 22, 2019

Barkley simply hasn’t had many injury concerns since joining Penn State’s football program in 2015. He suffered an ankle sprain during his freshman year that kept him out of the lineup for two games. The running back said that he tried to force a return to the lineup after suffering the injury, but head coach James Franklin wouldn’t let him rush back into game action.

After appearing in all 27 of Penn State’s games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Barkley didn’t miss a single game in his first year as an NFL player. He racked up more than 2,000 total yards of offense en route to winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2018.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

