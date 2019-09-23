Saquon Barkley Reportedly Out For 4-8 Weeks Due To High Ankle Sprain
Penn State football legend Saquon Barkley will reportedly have to sit out for the next 4-8 weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter said that the longer timeline of eight weeks is the more likely scenario for Barkley’s recovery, which means he’d be back in time for the New York Giants’ final six games of the 2019 regular season.
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain. However, he didn’t officially report any timeline for his star man’s return to the lineup.
The running back accumulated just 10 rushing yards on eight carries against Tampa Bay, and he suffered the injury in the second quarter of New York’s come-from-behind 32-31 victory over the Buccaneers. Barkley was tackled awkwardly by Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards while running down the sidelines.
Here’s a look at the play in which Barkley suffered the ankle sprain. Edwards went to make a low hit on the play, and the awkward way in which he grabbed Barkley’s ankle resulted in No. 26’s first serious injury as an NFL player.
Barkley simply hasn’t had many injury concerns since joining Penn State’s football program in 2015. He suffered an ankle sprain during his freshman year that kept him out of the lineup for two games. The running back said that he tried to force a return to the lineup after suffering the injury, but head coach James Franklin wouldn’t let him rush back into game action.
After appearing in all 27 of Penn State’s games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Barkley didn’t miss a single game in his first year as an NFL player. He racked up more than 2,000 total yards of offense en route to winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2018.
