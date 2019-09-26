Podward State: Episode Two

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

0:00-3:45: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Mitch Stewart)

Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Mitch Stewart) 3:45-9:15: Saquon Barkley’s injury and best commercials

Saquon Barkley’s injury and best commercials 9:15-21:55: Penn State-Maryland football preview (featuring sports editors Mikey Mandarino and Will Pegler)

Penn State-Maryland football preview (featuring sports editors Mikey Mandarino and Will Pegler) 22:20-27:15: Penn State women’s soccer season update (featuring features editor Jim Davidson)

Penn State women’s soccer season update (featuring features editor Jim Davidson) 27:15-30:15: State College named best College Town, Drunkest Town in Pennsylvania

State College named best College Town, Drunkest Town in Pennsylvania 30:45-35:25: Roots restaurant review (featuring staff writers Hope Damato and Riley Davies)

Roots restaurant review (featuring staff writers Hope Damato and Riley Davies) 35:25-39:00: Pitt made a T-shirt for its win over UCF?

Pitt made a T-shirt for its win over UCF? 39:00-42:36: Andy Katz picked Penn State men’s basketball to make the NCAA Tournament, Closing

