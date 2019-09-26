PSU news by
Podward State: Episode Two

By Mitch Stewart
9/26/19 1:10 pm

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the second episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

  • 0:00-3:45: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Mitch Stewart)
  • 3:45-9:15: Saquon Barkley’s injury and best commercials
  • 9:15-21:55: Penn State-Maryland football preview (featuring sports editors Mikey Mandarino and Will Pegler)
  • 22:20-27:15: Penn State women’s soccer season update (featuring features editor Jim Davidson)
  • 27:15-30:15: State College named best College Town, Drunkest Town in Pennsylvania
  • 30:45-35:25: Roots restaurant review (featuring staff writers Hope Damato and Riley Davies)
  • 35:25-39:00: Pitt made a T-shirt for its win over UCF?
  • 39:00-42:36: Andy Katz picked Penn State men’s basketball to make the NCAA Tournament, Closing

Mitch Stewart

