What To Do In Maryland This Weekend If You’re Going To The Game

If you’re traveling to College Park and planning to make a weekend out of Penn State football’s Friday night match-up against Maryland, you’ll have various options for outings and fun things to do within reasonable driving distance.

While quality college football isn’t one of them, there are many things that the Old Line State has to offer — including various museums and signature dining options. Here are some places in Maryland that you should pay a visit this weekend after the game.

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

About 40 minutes northeast of College Park, Baltimore is home to a plethora of prime tourist attractions, including the Inner Harbor.

This popular spot in the city features great options for day trips including the National Aquarium, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum, and the Maryland Science Center. There are many great places to eat near here, too. Just less than 10 minutes to the south is Nick’s Fish House, a waterfront dining spot that offers a variety of culinary interpretations of Maryland’s famous crab including the crab grilled cheese.

Another restaurant to try is Iron Rooster, which is located in the Canton region of the city just 15 minutes east of the Inner Harbor. Iron Rooster is a great place for brunch, offering all-day breakfast which features the delightful Crab Cake Benedict and homemade renditions of Pop-Tarts.

If you didn’t get your football fix on Friday, Sunday’s NFL match-up between the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Historic Annapolis

Annapolis is about 40 minutes from College Park and the capital of Maryland. The city boasts a rich historic district and breathtaking scenery on the Chesapeake Bay.

Check out tourist attractions in the Colonial Annapolis Historic District including the William Paca House and Garden, Historic Annapolis Museum, and Maryland State House. The surrounding area also includes cute shops and a handful of popular bars and restaurants — including Federal House, Fox’s Den, Galway Bay, and the Red Wine Bar.

Washington, D.C.

Our nation’s capital is less than 20 minutes by car from College Park and full of stuff to do — ranging from museums and classic tourist attractions to live sporting events.

In addition to the White House, Washington Monument, and the rich cluster of Smithsonian museums, D.C. will host professional baseball games this weekend. The MLB’s Washington Nationals will be home on Saturday and Sunday against the Cleveland Indians, with first pitches set for 4:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m., respectively. The Nationals are neck-and-neck with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Race as the postseason nears.

D.C. also offers a vast dining scene, which includes authentic Chinese cuisine in the Gallery Place/Chinatown section of the city, and sweet treats like cupcakes from the nationally-famous Georgetown Cupcake.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Sam Coffey: The Spark For Penn State Women’s Soccer Sam Coffey’s journey to the top of college soccer has led her to Happy Valley, where she’ll be instrumental in putting Penn State women’s soccer back on track.