UPUA Votes To Support Professional Attire Closet, Expand Newspaper Readership Program

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its fifth meeting of the semester Wednesday night in the HUB. President Laura McKinney wasn’t in attendance, but even in her absence, the assembly still managed to get right to work and pass several bills and resolutions.

Following two special presentations, Vice President Jake Griggs delivered a report from both McKinney and himself. McKinney, who is currently in Philadelphia, thanked members of the assembly for their efforts with PSU Votes Week, an initiative that aims to register more students to vote and increase civic engagement on campus.

In a written message, McKinney also mentioned meeting with representatives from the Council of Sustainable Leaders, and spoke of her plans for fostering a partnership with them to promote and expand sustainable development goals in the near future.

McKinney is attending a task force on Mental Health Services later this week, in addition to the Student Health Advisory Board Meeting where she will advocate for free STI testing for students.

In the next order of business of the night, the assembly switched gears and passed two bills and one resolution unanimously.

The first bill aims to provide $5,000 in funding for the Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet. Students will be able to access free and professionally clean clothes throughout the school year, by simply making an appointment and going to the Career Services Center inside the Bank of America building.

The Professional Attire Closet has three changing rooms — including one that’s gender-neutral — and is available to any and all students.

The second bill involves support for the Penn State News Readership Program. Specifically, the 14th Assembly wants to expand this program to include digital access to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal for the entire student body.

Lastly, the assembly voted to revitalize the Academic Council Conference as the Student Council Roundtable. This group of academic student councils will work to increase communication and collaboration on campus. The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 1.

All of the members reached an agreement on this legislation relatively fast. Following a report by Speaker Sarabok and comments by the committee chairs, the meeting was adjourned promptly at 9:40 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

Sam Coffey: The Spark For Penn State Women’s Soccer Sam Coffey’s journey to the top of college soccer has led her to Happy Valley, where she’ll be instrumental in putting Penn State women’s soccer back on track.