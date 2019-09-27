Luke Combs Breaks Record For Fastest Single-Show Sellout In BJC History

Award-winning country artist Luke Combs’ upcoming “What You See Is What You Get” State College tour date has broken the record for the fastest single-show sellout in Bryce Jordan Center history, the venue announced Friday.

Tickets for Combs’ February 13 show at the BJC went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning and sold out faster than previous record holder Luke Bryan’s “Kill the Lights Tour.” The center did not specify how quickly the tickets sold out.

“We’re thrilled at the response from the community and can’t wait to host another great event here at the BJC,” Al Karosas, general manager of the BJC, said in a release.

Combs will bring Ashley McBride and Drew Parker with him to Happy Valley for the show. He is best known for his hit 2017 single “Hurricane” and other chart-toppers like “Beautiful Crazy” and “When It Rains It Pours.”

His next album, “What You See is What You Get,” will be released on November 8. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” a single from the new record, has already climbed into the top ten of the country music charts.

