Luke Combs To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center February 13

By Anthony Colucci
9/19/19 11:19 am

Country star Luke Combs is about to hit the Bryce Jordan Center like a hurricane when he comes to campus for a February 13 show, the venue announced Thursday.

Tickets to see Combs perform go on sale September 27, starting at $25. Every concert ticket sold online will also come with a copy of Combs’ new album “What You See Is What You Get.” 

Combs will be joined by openers Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker. Now the headliner, Combs last performed at the BJC in 2017 when he opened for Brantley Gilbert. No word on whether he will bring back his Penn State trucker hat.

When he performed with Gilbert, Combs was promoting his top single “Hurricane.” Since then, he’s risen to become one of the hottest names in country, topping the charts with hits like “When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” He released an EP of his upcoming album during the summer, and all five songs made Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25, something that hadn’t been accomplished since Johnny Cash did so in 1959.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

