Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football earned the No. 12 ranking in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions opened conference play by trouncing Maryland 59-0 in College Park. James Franklin’s squad put together a complete 60-minute team effort and dominated the Terrapins in every facet of Friday night’s game. Penn State out-gained Maryland 619-128 during its 40th win against the Terrapins in program history. Sean Clifford put up 398 passing yards and three touchdowns in what was a career day for the first-year starting quarterback.
Penn State has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 46 consecutive weeks — good enough for the fifth-longest active streak in all of college football. Only Alabama (185 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (119), Clemson (74), and Oklahoma (48) have longer streaks than James Franklin’s program. The team began this season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and has moved up spots since then thanks to an unbeaten start to the season.
In addition to the new AP Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. They stayed put at the No. 11 spot in that poll this week after beginning the year at No. 14 and moving up through the first few weeks of the season.
No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will return to Beaver Stadium for its Homecoming game against Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten). The game will get started at noon and be broadcast on ESPN.
