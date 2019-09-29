[Photo Story] Pop Up Ave Brings Fall Festivities, Artisan Vendors To South Fraser Street

As the leaves begin to change and the weather gets cooler, there’s nothing better than a trip downtown. Saturday’s Pop Up Ave urban flea market brought fall fun and festivities to downtown State College to ring in the season.

Everyday Balloons Print Shop sells handmade pieces of art ranging from birthday cards to beverage holders.

The pop-up market was held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on South Fraser Street between College and Beaver Avenues and the MLK Plaza.

There’s nothing like a homemade, all-natural candle to put you in the fall mood.

Pop Up Ave hosted dozens of artisan and food vendors from Pennsylvania and its neighboring states.

Hand-stitched embroideries on display.

Still Not A Hippie specializes in natural balms for a variety of uses.

This downtown event was complete with live music, food, and a beer garden that encouraged attendees to kick back, relax, and enjoy a beautiful a Saturday afternoon.

Baked goods for that sweet tooth on sale.

Pop Up Ave truly offered something for everyone, including vintage clothes and a large selection of handmade goods and wares. The downtown urban flea market encouraged folks to stroll through the aisles and mingle with vendors and shoppers alike.

Onward State staff writer Matthew Ogden snags a nice Wu-Tang sticker. There really is something for everyone!

If you went to this Saturday’s Pop Up Ave, what did you think? Let us know in the comments below!

About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo Frank is a senior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite movies at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

