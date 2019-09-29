[Photo Story] Pop Up Ave Brings Fall Festivities, Artisan Vendors To South Fraser Street
As the leaves begin to change and the weather gets cooler, there’s nothing better than a trip downtown. Saturday’s Pop Up Ave urban flea market brought fall fun and festivities to downtown State College to ring in the season.
The pop-up market was held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on South Fraser Street between College and Beaver Avenues and the MLK Plaza.
Pop Up Ave hosted dozens of artisan and food vendors from Pennsylvania and its neighboring states.
This downtown event was complete with live music, food, and a beer garden that encouraged attendees to kick back, relax, and enjoy a beautiful a Saturday afternoon.
Pop Up Ave truly offered something for everyone, including vintage clothes and a large selection of handmade goods and wares. The downtown urban flea market encouraged folks to stroll through the aisles and mingle with vendors and shoppers alike.
If you went to this Saturday’s Pop Up Ave, what did you think? Let us know in the comments below!
