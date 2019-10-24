[Photo Story] Welcoming Fall Foliage Back To Penn State

As the grip of the warmer months loosens its grasp and the sun has given all it could muster, in sweeps fall. The welcome change in the air meanders its way through campus, and with it, one of the year’s last vibrant displays for the eyes.

These few weeks and their picturesque presence inspires a feeling of true natural wonder and a desire to stop traffic on Curtin Road to get that perfect shot of your favorite red-leafed tree all for the ‘gram.

Old Main’s surrounding trees signal that it’s time to trade your shorts and t-shirts for a stylish fall fit. My favorite: the classic jeans-and-faded hoodie combo.

Go out and enjoy these fall looks while they last, folks, but be sure to stray from the usual leaf and sunset spots. You can find gorgeous vistas in unlikely places, like the Park Ave. painting above.

Even a walk to class can yield some perfectly lit fall snapshots. Or maybe change your perspective by seeking higher ground.

No matter where you get your fall fix, soak up as much of this gorgeous season in the valley as you can. It’ll be tundra time soon enough.

About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo Frank is a senior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite movies at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

