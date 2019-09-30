1,087 Days And Counting: Everything That’s Happened Since Maryland’s Last Touchdown Against Penn State

It’s now been more than 1,000 days since Maryland last scored against the Nittany Lions. To be specific, the last touchdown the Terrapins scored against Penn State was on October 8, 2016, 1,087 days ago.

The trio of Trace McSorely, Saquon Barkley, and Mike Gesicki was leading the Nittany Lions’ offense, while Marcus Allen, Grant Haley, and Jason Cabinda held down the fort on defense. All those players are now gone, and the only players who remain are freshmen who haven’t left early for the NFL.

A lot has happened since then. In addition to the Nittany Lions outscoring the Terrapins 163-6 in their last three contests since, here’s a look at all the other things to have taken place during the last three years.

Penn State Won The Big Ten

Although the Nittany Lions (shockingly) allowed the Terrapins to score a touchdown in their 2016 win, that game was a stop on their epic eight-game winning streak that culminated in the Big Ten Championship.

During the last four seasons, Penn State has gone 35-9, while Maryland has limped to a 17-24 mark. While Maryland has been busy trying to find the end zone, Penn State has been more concerned with finding places like Indy. NBD

Rutgers Scored A Touchdown Against Penn State

It took four years for Rutgers to put up seven points against Penn State, but it finally happened the last fall for the first time since 2014. Maryland, you’re even more Rutgers than…Rutgers.

High School Sophomores Are Now College Freshmen

Those freshmen you’ve seen panicking over English 15 in the library or wearing lanyards around their necks? Yeah, the last time Maryland scored against Penn State these happy kiddos were just turning 16 and learning to drive a car.

Obama Left Office

The last time that Maryland stepped into a Penn State endzone, Barack Obama, joined by his family and dog, was still calling the White House home.

One month after the game, the 2016 election occurred and soon Donald Trump took office. At this rate, Maryland is set to keep its no-touchdown streak for an entire t term.

Sean Clifford Graduated High School

In October 2016, Sean Clifford was just a few weeks into his senior year of high school. Now QB1 has led Penn State to a 4-0 season and will (hopefully) be in the running for a Heisman Trophy.

Dunkin’ Donuts Dropped The ‘Donuts’

In 2016, Dunkin’ was called Dunkin’ Donuts. In 2018, the franchise announced that it would officially be switching to just Dunkin’ starting in January 2019.

Fidget Spinners Were Born…And Then Died

In case you were living under a rock a few years ago, fidget spinners were all the rage, though we’ll never understand why. The early 90s toys had a ball bearing center and multi-lobed flat structure that would spin.

Toward the end of 2016 and into 2017 fidget spinners were everywhere, but have you seen one since? No, just like Maryland scoring touchdowns.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

