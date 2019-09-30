PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State To Host Annual Education Abroad Fair October 2

Sean Gregory | Onward State
By Grace Cunningham
9/30/19 4:09 am

Penn State’s global network can make choosing between study abroad options difficult. From celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich to exploring museums in Madrid to studying New Zealand’s climate, it’s important to research your options to find the exact experience you’re looking for.

Penn State’s annual Education Abroad Fair, which will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall in the HUB, is a good place to begin this process.

The fair will include representatives from more than 50 different study abroad partners, scholarship sources, academic colleges, and support offices. Students can meet with advisors to figure out which destinations and courses best fit their interests, and international representatives from different schools and programs will also attend the fair.

Students can also learn about other support and resources, as well as how to apply for scholarships. Penn State offers more than 350 different study abroad programs.

All students are encouraged to attend, whether you’re ready to go abroad in a few months or a freshman just trying to figure out how to start the first phase of your study abroad journey. More information about the fair can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Grace Cunningham

Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Grace

College Of Liberal Arts To Host Fifth Annual Women Leaders Panel

The College of Liberal Arts will host its fifth annual Penn State: Women Leaders of Today and Tomorrow panel at 7:30 p.m. September 25.

Student Nittany Lion Club To Provide Free Buses to Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool

Social media has changed our lives infinitely, and the realm of literary scholarship is no different. Thanks to the collective hivemind of Twitter, one of the biggest literary discoveries of the decade was found in large part thanks to the work of a Penn State professor. A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio from 1623 that […]

Club Spikeball Taking Off One Year And 500+ Members Later

Penn State’s Club Spikeball team has grown since its inception last fall, and is now competing against other collegiate teams.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend