Penn State To Host Annual Education Abroad Fair October 2

Penn State’s global network can make choosing between study abroad options difficult. From celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich to exploring museums in Madrid to studying New Zealand’s climate, it’s important to research your options to find the exact experience you’re looking for.

Penn State’s annual Education Abroad Fair, which will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall in the HUB, is a good place to begin this process.

The fair will include representatives from more than 50 different study abroad partners, scholarship sources, academic colleges, and support offices. Students can meet with advisors to figure out which destinations and courses best fit their interests, and international representatives from different schools and programs will also attend the fair.

Students can also learn about other support and resources, as well as how to apply for scholarships. Penn State offers more than 350 different study abroad programs.

All students are encouraged to attend, whether you’re ready to go abroad in a few months or a freshman just trying to figure out how to start the first phase of your study abroad journey. More information about the fair can be found here.

