Shinedown’s ATTENTION ATTENTION Tour Rocks Bryce Jordan Center

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
By Mira DiBattiste
9/30/19 4:03 am

Rock band Shinedown made a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on it ATTENTION ATTENTION tour alongside bands Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria. The tour follows the release of the band’s album in May 2018 under the same name.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Asking Alexandria started the night with some great visual effects and an even greater outfit choice by frontman Danny Worsnop. We’ll touch on great outfits again later.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Following Asking Alexandria came Papa Roach, and lead singer Jacoby Shaddix brought the traditional rock and roll energy to the BJC.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Watching Shaddix perform was unlike anything I’d ever seen. He’s been performing since 1993 and still retains the same level of excitement as someone performing their first show.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

After Papa Roach, Shinedown came onstage with a bang.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Literally.

Lead singer Brent Smith brought even more energy and another clean-cut outfit.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Smith made the crowd go crazy and interact with one another.

“Look to your left, now to your right,” Smith said to the crowd. “You see the person standing next to you? I want everybody shaking each other’s hands, and telling each other how nice it is to see them at the show.”

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

After thanking the crowd for coming, he even bent down to shake hands with and thank the photographers. As a Shinedown fan, I loved the band even more after this gesture.

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Mira DiBattiste

Mira is a sophomore photographer studying industrial engineering from the city of bridges, Pittsburgh PA. She spends way too much time crying over instagram doggos and likes to pick heavy things off the ground and put them back down occasionally. If you ever need a picture of your dog, shoot a DM to @miraniicole on twitter.

