State College Police Doesn’t Plan To File Any Charges In Pi Kappa Alpha Case, Releases Additional Information

The State College Police Department confirmed that no charges will be filed in the case involving a student injury at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

A 21-year old male student suffered “serious head and neck” injuries after suffering a “serious fall” while sliding down a banister Friday morning at the fraternity’s house. The student, whose name won’t be released by the State College Police Department, was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after members of the fraternity “promptly” called 911. The police originally said that the student was transported to Altoona after the injury.

The police also said that there is no indication that hazing or anything of that nature was involved in the student’s fall, and a spokesman called the incident an “unfortunate accident.” Although there was no criminal conduct surrounding the incident, alcohol was involved. According to a spokesman for the State College Police, the 21-year old male student was drinking outside the fraternity house before he returned and suffered the injury.

Although the case is still open, the State College Police Department has completed its investigation into the incident. The police said there was no criminal conduct surrounding the incident and, as a result, no charges will be filed in the case.

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Pi Kappa Alpha’s national organization both released statements on the matter, which you can read below:

We are just concerned about his recovery, and offering as much support as possible. The community’s thoughts and prayers remain with the individual, and the IFC asks that everyone continues to respect the privacy of his family and fraternity brothers during this difficult time.” Penn State Interfraternity Council

The Fraternity’s concern is with the health of the young man who was

injured. The Fraternity has been in contact with chapter and alumni leadership and the university to offer assistance. We are grateful for the immediate actions taken by chapter members and for the counseling services and the support being provided by university.” Pi Kappa Alpha national organization

Penn State associate vice president of strategic communications Rachel Pell also said that the student’s family has been notified about the incident in a statement.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of other students in the house in notifying authorities and the response of medical personnel at the scene,” Pell said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and student. The health, wellbeing and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority.”

