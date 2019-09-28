Student Injured At Pi Kappa Alpha After Sliding Down Banister
A Penn State student was injured after sliding down a banister at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house and suffering a “serious fall” Friday morning.
The 21-year-old male student was flown to a hospital in Altoona for medical attention after others in the house “promptly” called 911, according to State College Police and Penn State associate vice president of strategic communications Rachel Pell. In a statement, Pell said alcohol may’ve been involved and that the student’s family has been notified.
“We are grateful for the quick actions of other students in the house in notifying authorities and the response of medical personnel at the scene,” she said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and student. The health, wellbeing and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority.”
The university is reaching out to those in the fraternity and others to offer Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Student Care and Advocacy services.
Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Pi Kappa Alpha’s national organization did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
