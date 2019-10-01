True Freshmen Step Up in Penn State Men’s Soccer Victory Over Michigan State

Penn State men’s soccer (5-1-2) maintained the top spot in the Big Ten after a dominant 3-0 victory over Michigan State (1-6-2) in East Lansing. The team improved its undefeated stretch to seven matches, the longest streak without a loss since 2014.

True freshman Liam Butts led the line with a brace, while fellow first year Andrew Privett added a goal for the Nittany Lions.

How It Happened

Penn State controlled the opening ten minutes of the match, however the early possession resulted in little more than a couple of offside calls. The match didn’t spring to life until a casual ball from Aaron Molloy was floated towards the penalty box. Pierre Reedy flicked on a header to the onrushing Butts. The freshman cut to his left foot and fired a rocket into the top corner for his second goal of the season.

With 10 minutes left in the first half half, Butts cut the ball back to Seth Kuhn, who whipped a shot just outside of the 18 yard box straight at Spartans’ keeper Hunter Morse. Penn State used the momentum to its advantage, as substitute Daniel Gonzalez stripped the Michigan State midfield to set up a corner kick moments later. The Nittany Lions were unlucky to not get a penalty in an ensuing header by substitute Josh Dabora that ricocheted off of a Spartan defender.

Despite trailing after 45 minutes, Michigan State came out strong to begin the closing period. A Connor George strike was saved by Josh Levine within a minute of the restart, one of four shots by the Spartans in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

The Nittany Lions weathered the storm and regained control at the hour mark. Molloy had a golden chance to double the advantage in the 57th minute off of a rebound from point blank range, but a Michael Wetungu deflection denied the Irishman his fourth goal of the campaign. The captain had another chance moments later, but the opportunistic volley hit the crossbar.

Halfway through the second half, Andrew Privett put the match beyond Michigan State’s reach. Dabora floated a searching ball into the box, leaving the substitute freshman substitute with a lot of work to do. Privett’s sublime touch around Morse was enough to ease the nerves for the Nittany Lions and give them a 2-0 lead.

Reedy served up Butts for the second time of the night in the 80th minute. The freshman’s commanding strike from 18 yards away capped off the statement 3-0 win.

Despite a 3-0 win over Rutgers last week for Michigan State, the team from East Lansing has come back down to earth. Damon Rensing’s side, a College Cup semifinalist in 2018, is rebuilding after losing six starters from last year’s team.

Player of the Match

Liam Butts| Freshman|Forward

Star striker Christian Sload was suspended for the match after earning a red card in the scoreless draw with Michigan last Friday. Butts took full advantage of the vacancy the talisman left, slotting into the starting XI for his sixth start of the season. The freshman was a menace for Michigan State’s backline, and looked like a veteran with two impressive finishes. Butts’ brace levels him with Molloy at the top of the scoring charts for the Nittany Lions in 2019.

What’s Next?

Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field to face No. 8 Indiana (2-1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6th.

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

