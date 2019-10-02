Unknown Phone Scammers Posing As University Park Police
Unknown scammers are claiming to be calling from the University Park police station and demanding money as well threatening jail time to people who don’t comply, Penn State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
Additionally, the scammers are attempting to disguise their identities by falsifying information transmitted to caller ID.
The common tactic has impacted law enforcement and government agencies across the U.S. in recent years, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers will call people to tell them they owe a debt or have won a prize.
The FTC encourages people not to wire money or make payments with pre-paid debit cards, give the caller financial or personal information, and trust a caller ID name or number.
You can report the scam by filing a complaint. Include the date and time of the call, name of the government agency the imposter used, and any other details from the call.
