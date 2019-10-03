PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

KJ Hamler Not Satisfied After Standout Performance Against Maryland

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/3/19 1:58 pm

KJ Hamler isn’t here for your comparisons of him to Saquon Barkley.

“I’m my own man, and [Barkley]’s his own man,” Hamler said Wednesday night. “To be honest, I don’t really like how people say that’s a ‘Saquon spectacular-type’ run. That’s a ‘me-type’ run. I’m my own person, I make plays, and the coaches and teams help me to be in those situations.”

Though Hamler said being compared to a player of Barkley’s caliber is a “blessing,” he isn’t satisfied with his performances, and he boiled down his individual success to simply wanting to do what’s best for his team. The electric redshirt sophomore leads Penn State with 16 receptions, 353 yards, and three touchdowns. His average of 22.1 yards per reception ranks among the top 15 wide receivers in the nation and first on Penn State by nearly six yards.

Penn State’s 59-0 shellacking of Maryland featured yet another standout performance from Hamler. He hauled in a season-high six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, and he seemed like a threat to score whenever the ball was in his hands. The shifty slot-man made the Terrapins pay for a missed tackle and, well, trying to play defense, with some gorgeous moves in the open field during his first-quarter touchdown.

Although he’s played really well through four games, Hamler doesn’t care about — or pay attention to, for that matter — his stats during games. He also thinks his game can reach an entirely new level.

“I don’t think last game was a big game,” Hamler said. “It was average. Reaching 100+ [yards] is a big game, so there’s always something to improve on. I still have a lot to prove.”

108 yards and a touchdown may not constitute as an “average” game to most players, coaches, and fans. Hamler’s performances against Idaho and Maryland are two of just three 100-yard games that Penn State’s group of receivers have posted so far this season. Jahan Dotson put up 109 yards and two scores against Buffalo while Hamler posted 62 yards on three catches.

The redshirt sophomore has been excellent for most of this season, but he has an entirely different standard for himself.

“300 [yards]. Receiving,” he said. “I just set the bar high. I don’t think a lot of people do that.”

For what it’s worth, only three players have posted more than 300 yards receiving in a single game in the past five-plus seasons, and the FBS single-game record for receiving yards is 405, which was set in 1998 by Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards.

Head coach James Franklin, however, can’t definitively name an “ideal” total for Hamler in terms of catches or yardage in a single game because of the simple fact that he can’t constantly force the ball into Hamler’s arms.

“There’s going to be games when Jahan Dotson catches 12 balls and KJ catches five. There’s going to be games when KJ catches 15 balls and Jahan catches four — or Freiermuth, or Shorter, or Daniel George, and so on,” Franklin said. “We have a plan to get guys the ball, but at the end of the day, it’s dictated on what the defense is going to run.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Football Looking Forward To Rocking Throwback Uniforms Again

Penn State football will look a little different when it takes the field of Beaver Stadium against Purdue this weekend. The Nittany Lions will wear their Generations of Greatness throwback uniforms for the first time in two years. Penn State announced the uniforms’ return by playing a video on the Beaver Stadium scoreboards during the […]

Guy Gadowsky: Penn State Hockey Has ‘Explored’ Possibility Of Playing United States’ National U-18 Team

HBO Cameras Not Impacting Penn State Football’s Preparation For Purdue

From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story

While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.

Stay Strapped: Reconsidering Penn State’s Hammock Ban

While we all love the trees, there might be some more eco-friendly alternatives to this hammock ban that don’t involve keeping our campus slackline free.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend