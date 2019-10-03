NRT Presents: Seascape

No Refund Theatre is back this week to present Seascape, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama written by Edward Albee.

The show opens on a beach where a middle-aged couple, Nancy and Charlie, is reflecting on their marriage. The two are fighting about the not-so-great parts when they are interrupted by lizards. Yes, you heard that right. Lizards.

Cece McCarthy | Onward State

Nancy is fascinated by the lizards — she seeks adventure and the unknown — while Charlie is completely and utterly terrified. As it turns out, these reptiles, Leslie and Sarah, can speak just like humans.

After the terror passes, Nancy and Charlie’s conversations with the lizards provide a much needed excitement in their marriage. They speak about human life from things as basic as a handshake to more complex topics like love.

Not only do Leslie and Sarah learn about human life, but they also have a few things to teach Nancy and Charlie. For one, the important difference between fish and lizards.

Cece McCarthy | Onward State

The hilariousness of lizards and humans interacting is amplified by both pairs trying to explain the basic aspects of their very different lives, but also similar, to each other. What seems like a dangerous situation for Nancy and Charlie at the beginning turns out to be crucial for maintaining their marriage.

While director Kiran Pandey wants the audience to enjoy themselves, he also hopes they question the unknown.

“I hope [the audience] has a good laugh,” Pandey said. “I also it provides a starting point for thinking about what it means to confront the ‘other’ and what causes us to view them as such.”

The cast features Hope Weltman as Nancy, Sam Davey as Charlie, Chad Poz as Leslie, and Kristina Mitchell as Sarah.

You can catch Seascape at 9 p.m. from Thursday, October 3 through Saturday, October 5 in the HUB Flex Theater. Admission is free.

