PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

NY Times, WSJ Digital Subscriptions Available Through Newspaper Readership Program Expansion

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/4/19 4:11 am

Penn State’s Student News Readership Program will now offer digital subscriptions to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The Student News Readership Program, sponsored by Penn State’s Student Affairs budget, was launched in 1997 and provides students with issues of the New York Times, USA Today, Centre Daily Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The new subscription program will give students, faculty, and staff access to news, videos, and podcasts in addition to the standard news subscription at no additional cost. The offer also extends to users at Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses.

Printed newspapers will still be available throughout the 2019-20 academic year, but will eventually be removed as the program becomes completely digital, according to a release.

Students can register for the digital extension of the program here. Memberships will be renewed automatically until the student graduates.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Beaver Stadium Classic Another Chapter In ‘Family Atmosphere’ Between Penn State Football, State High

“The chance to be on that field is special, and I hope that everyone can come out and celebrate that experience with our kids and especially our kids on senior night who have given up a lot.”

Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls To Wisconsin 1-0

Schlegel’s Golden Goal Seals 1-0 Win Over Minnesota For Penn State Women’s Soccer

An Open Letter To The Noon Game

These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.

THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend