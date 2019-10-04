NY Times, WSJ Digital Subscriptions Available Through Newspaper Readership Program Expansion

Penn State’s Student News Readership Program will now offer digital subscriptions to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The Student News Readership Program, sponsored by Penn State’s Student Affairs budget, was launched in 1997 and provides students with issues of the New York Times, USA Today, Centre Daily Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The new subscription program will give students, faculty, and staff access to news, videos, and podcasts in addition to the standard news subscription at no additional cost. The offer also extends to users at Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses.

Printed newspapers will still be available throughout the 2019-20 academic year, but will eventually be removed as the program becomes completely digital, according to a release.

Students can register for the digital extension of the program here. Memberships will be renewed automatically until the student graduates.

