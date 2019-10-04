PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Podward State: Episode Three

By Matthew Ogden
10/4/19 3:05 pm

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss state legislators introducing Pennsylvania’s own Fair Pay to Play Act, the opening of a new downtown restaurant, and the most efficient ways to get to class.

We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the third episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-4:09: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)

4:09-11:52: The Fair Pay to Play Act and how it could affect Penn State football (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

11:52-22:14: Penn State-Maryland football recap (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

22:40-28:54: Penn State-Purdue football preview (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

28:54-35:31: Penn State Men’s Hockey season preview (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

36:11-39:41: BRGR restaurant review (featuring contributor Ryan Parsons)

39:41-45:04: Diagonal paths on campus (featuring staff writer Anthony Fiset)

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matthew

ESPN’s John Buccigross Rocks Penn State Hockey Jersey On SportsCenter

Buccigross wore Penn State’s grey alternate sweater on SportsCenter to celebrate the start of the NHL season.

Find Out How You Can Become The Next Nittany Lion Mascot

Everything Less Disrespectful Than KJ Hamler’s Touchdown Juke

An Open Letter To The Noon Game

These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.

THON Announces 2020 Theme: Journey Together

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2020 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend