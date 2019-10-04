Podward State: Episode Three

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss state legislators introducing Pennsylvania’s own Fair Pay to Play Act, the opening of a new downtown restaurant, and the most efficient ways to get to class.

We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the third episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-4:09: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)

4:09-11:52: The Fair Pay to Play Act and how it could affect Penn State football (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

11:52-22:14: Penn State-Maryland football recap (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

22:40-28:54: Penn State-Purdue football preview (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

28:54-35:31: Penn State Men’s Hockey season preview (featuring sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

36:11-39:41: BRGR restaurant review (featuring contributor Ryan Parsons)

39:41-45:04: Diagonal paths on campus (featuring staff writer Anthony Fiset)

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

An Open Letter To The Noon Game These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.