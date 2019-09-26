OS Reviews: BRGR

Another new burger joint and bar opened up on College Ave. last week after being a work in progress for more than a year. Located right in the heart of town near the Corner Room and Snap Pizza, BRGR is a great addition to the list of places you should definitely talk your parents into going to

The restaurant has great ambiance and small quirky details that make the environment super unique and unlike any other place downtown. Here’s what some of our staffers had to say when we went to review the new place:

Jim Davidson

I was expecting a fast-casual, line-out-the-door establishment when I entered BRGR for the first time this week. I was surprised to see its sit-down décor and sizable bar when I walked through its doors.

BRGR has an intriguing set up, maintaining several elements of the bank that used to stand there including a massive vault door that leads to the back of the restaurant. The lighting is nice, and it has plenty of seating options that will definitely come in handy during football weekends.

To try and sample as much of BRGR’s menu as possible, I ordered the sliders as an appetizer. This app includes three sliders—one topped with bacon, one with feta and arugula, and another with mushrooms. All three mini burgers were excellent, with fresh condiments and buns similar to the bread at Texas Roadhouse.

For my meal, I ordered an Average Joe burger. It was, as the name suggests, nothing special, but still everything you’d hope for in a burger. The several sauces already stocked at the table were also a nice touch. Don’t forget the boozy milkshakes and the beer selection, which includes Coors Light—The Banquet Beer.

Matt DiSanto

I decided to order one of my all-time favorite dishes — a turkey burger. Turkey is listed as one of the many beef substitutions available on the joint’s menu, including salmon, falafel, and plant-based burgers. To round off my customized dish, I added smoked cheddar and bacon. I was extremely impressed with the turkey, as it was well-seasoned and moist. The smoked cheddar added another flavor profile to the dish, and bacon always makes everything better. The roughly $11 turkey burger is certainly a great choice for anyone looking for an alternative to red meat.

I paired my sandwich with an order of fries. Now, after seeing the side dish’s $4.50 price tag, I should’ve realized the portion would be bigger than an average order. I didn’t come close to finishing them, but they were well-salted and perfectly crunchy. Overall, BRGR is a great addition to the State College food scene.

It’s definitely outside of the on-the-go price range, but the fantastic food makes up for it. I’ll definitely be back for more in the near future.

Ryen Gailey

I was super excited to try BRGR. The menu and the atmosphere reminded me of my beloved The Field with its crafted milkshakes and specialty burgers. The atmosphere was super cool and had gorgeous lights and antique keys hanging from the ceiling.

I ordered a chocolate milkshake, a plain hamburger with bacon, fries, and the homemade chips to share. Honestly, the chocolate milkshake took what felt like forever to come out, and it was probably around a 45-minute wait. I assumed it would come out with the rest of the table’s drink order, but my milkshake ended up coming out right before the food. It ended up being absolutely delicious though, and well-worth the wait. The milkshake had great flavor and a great ratio of fudge and whipped cream.

I also ended up being the last one to receive my fries. By the time they came out, I was almost done my burger and honestly would have been fine not receiving them. I ended up just asking for a to-go box because at that point I was full. In the future, for a group of our size, you could totally share a few orders of fries. Overall, I actually loved BRGR. Some of the quirks about waiting a while, or forgetting my fries, absolutely can be solved as they are opened longer. I can’t wait to take my parents to my new favorite spot downtown!

Ryan Parsons

As someone who likes to pretend they’re actually from Philadelphia, I was slightly hesitant heading into the pride of Pittsburgh burger chains, BRGR. However, my mindset changed quickly when I walked in. Despite the fact that it literally looks like it’s closed from the outside, the decor inside of BRGR is pretty unique. There’s a private room in what appears to be an ex-bank vault in the back, and the bar sits on top of safe deposit boxes with their keys hanging from the ceiling as decoration.

This great first impression continued into the food, which was delicious. I ordered “The Yoi,” which was stacked with pastrami, swiss chese, a fried egg, and thousand island dressing: a very tasty, filling, well-rounded burger.

The only downside was the wait service, which was slow despite the restaurant not being very busy when we went. BRGR is pretty new, so it’s very understanding that they are still trying to get the hang of things. Oh, and they had Truly on tap at the bar, which is questionable at best.

Will Pegler

BRGR was a solid experience overall. I ordered the Cease and Desist Burger with fries and a chocolate milkshake, which was all really delicious. The milkshake, although it took a while to come, was great and a perfect opener to the meal. It had a strong ratio of whipped cream and chocolate sauce to an actual milkshake and was so filling that it ruined my appetite for dinner.

The burger itself was also very enjoyable, it came out just how I had ordered it — medium rare — and the caramelized onions on it added a ton of flavor and crunch. Lastly, the fries were nothing too special, but went well with the burger and were tasty when dipped in the milkshake — if you’re into that.

I really enjoyed BRGR and the general atmosphere of the restaurant. There was plenty of space and was definitely a fun atmosphere once is started to fill up more. Once some of the early kinks get worked out, I expect it to be one of the top eateries in State College.

Rory Pelella

Overall, I was pretty impressed by my dinner at BRGR. I ordered the “Fire in the Hole” which came with guacamole, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese, and Sriracha sauce. The burger was juicy and flavorful, providing a tasty, but messy experience (Yes, I needed multiple napkins).

I especially liked the jalapeños, as they were spicy and added a nice crunch. My only complaint was that there wasn’t enough guacamole. In fact, I forgot the burger even had any guacamole on it to begin with until I got to the final few bites. The fries were solid, but threw me a little off guard. I wasn’t expecting to receive a mini bucket of fries and definitely could have split this side with at least one other person.

I would definitely recommend the food at BRGR and plan to go back. It’s just a tad expensive for a broke college student like myself. I’m not gonna lie but the thought “I could’ve gotten three quesadillas at Yallah for this price” definitely crossed my mind.

Andy Mollenauer

I ordered the pumpkin pie milkshake, which was accented with a caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream. It will definitely have you pumped for fall. It’s a solid balance of bold, authentic pumpkin taste, and the sweetness you’d expect out of a shake.

I kept it simple and got the house burger. It’s a half-pound dry-aged, prime beef patty accompanied by pickled red onions, arugula, bleu cheese, and roasted tomatoes; its quite a lineup that trumps the cliché slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion you’d get just about anywhere else. The arugula instead of lettuce adds sophistication to an already impeccably-cooked burger, and pairs nicely with the roasted tomatoes and pickled red onions.

BRGR’s fries come in a little tin bucket, thick-cut, crispy, and in a generous portion. To put it simply, this is the best burger I’ve ever had. BRGR sets the standard high, taking the burger experience to a new, inventive level that puts my previous favorites to shame.

