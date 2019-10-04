Rally In The Valley To Bring Food Trucks, Fun, And Games October 6

Food truck season is among us!

Rally in the Valley 2019 is set to bring lots of food, games, and music for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The event will kick off at noon on Sunday, October 6 on the 200 block of South Allen Street and run until 3 p.m.

The festival is known for its food trucks, and this year, it’ll include vendors such as Bonnie Blue’s Smokey & Sweets, Brazilian Munchies, Classic Cones, and Clem’s BBQ. There will also be carnival games, a dunk tank, and a bounce house available.

The event will be accompanied by great live music with central Pennsylvania acoustic duo Hop & Vines and the Fraser Street Saxes set to perform.

This is technically the third Rally in the Valley festival — the event last year was canceled due to rain — and there is a small chance of rain again for this year’s event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Housing Transitions, a nonprofit organization that helps provide housing programs and support for those in need.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

An Open Letter To The Noon Game These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.