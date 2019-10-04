Staff Predictions: No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue

No. 12 Penn State football (4-0) will return to Beaver Stadium for the Homecoming Game against Purdue at noon Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a dominant win over Maryland last Friday night. James Franklin’s squad put up 619 total yards of offense and allowed just 128 yards to the Terps in a 59-0 victory.

Our staff is confident that Penn State will carry this momentum into its clash with injury-riddled Purdue — and will look good while doing it in the “Generations of Greatness” uniforms.

Andy Mollenauer (1-0): Penn State 65, Purdue 10

Purdue enters this matchup in Happy Valley with a disappointing 1-3 record despite having played an easy schedule so far. The Boilermakers have lost to Minnesota and non-Power Five Nevada, so the Nittany Lions are looking at a free space on the bingo card, so to speak.

I expect Sean Clifford to lead a scoring barrage much like what we saw in the Idaho and Maryland games, as Purdue’s defense has given up an average of nearly 33 points per game. Penn State should have no problems on defense, as they’ll be facing a backup quarterback with Elijah Sindelar sidelined due to a broken clavicle.

Sarah Baumann (1-0): Penn State 40, Purdue 14

I expect Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler to continue to assert their dominance on offense against the Boilermakers as they have all season. A high-scoring performance from Ricky Rahne’s unit combined with a strong defensive effort should lead Penn State to an easy fifth victory on the season.

Anthony Colucci (4-0): Penn State 48, Purdue 0

Another week, another shutout. Penn State will have no problem handling the injury-ravaged Boilermakers. Brent Pry and Sean Clifford will continue their campaigns for landing a Power Five head coaching job and winning the Heisman, respectively, with another week of masterful performances. The only way this team is scoring a touchdown is if Purdue Pete runs onto the field with his sledgehammer and whacks Micah Parsons in the knee.

Matt DiSanto (4-0): Penn State 38, Purdue 10

Penn State should have little trouble carrying its momentum from last week’s shellacking of Maryland against Purdue this weekend. The Boilermakers will be without two of their best offensive players this weekend, as star wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Elijah Sindelar will miss time due to injury.

The Nittany Lions gave up just 128 yards to a relatively healthy Maryland team in week four, and I have a hard time believing a banged-up Purdue squad will pass that mark. Expect Penn State to ride this wave to a shining 5-0 record Saturday afternoon.

Samuel Brungo (0-0): Penn State 48, Purdue 10

The Nittany Lions will come out strong in this game with their icy white cleats. As Saquon Barkley did in the inaugural “Generations of Greatness” uniform game two years ago, KJ Hamler will return the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the rest will be history. If the Boilermakers are without Rondale Moore, I don’t see much getting past the Nittany Lion defense. Look for Will Levis and some defensive depth play a role in the fourth quarter. Happy Homecoming, State by 38.

Max Tolson (1-0): Penn State 52, Purdue 7

Penn State is coming off a dominant win over Maryland, and I expect another strong performance in this matchup. Sean Clifford had his first true breakout game and the offense looked back on track. I expect Clifford and KJ Hamler to dominate again, especially in front of a Homecoming crowd.

The Boilermakers have had a shaky start to the year. They’ve battled with injuries to some of their star players which has been a big setback. I don’t expect them to get much going on offense, especially against a scary Penn State defense. Unlike Ohio State did last year, Penn State will avoid the upset on Saturday.

Jared Raggi (1-0): Penn State 56, Purdue 14

Going into last weekend, I thought Penn State’s matchup against Maryland was going to be the tougher of the two upcoming games. If that holds true, Boilermaker fans will be upset with the outcome this weekend.

This Purdue team has been very effective at throwing the ball this season. However, those team statistics relied heavily on the play of quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore who are both out with injuries this weekend.

This game wasn’t expected to be much of a contest before, but add these injuries, and this game is going to be a massacre. Last week, I expected a close game and was wrong, but this week I am much more confident with my prediction. Expect big performances from Sean Clifford, the #LawnBoyz, and a bunch of second-stringers

Will Pegler (4-0): Penn State 51, Purdue 6

Penn State’s offense couldn’t be stopped against Maryland last Friday night, and I expect them to stay hot against Purdue. The Boilermakers have gotten off to an ugly 1-3 start to the season, and their defense has certainly been no help. The unit has allowed more than 400 yards of offense to all four of their opponents so far, and this streak should stay alive at Beaver Stadium Saturday.

Sean Clifford should be able to find holes in the struggling Boilermaker secondary for big gains throughout the game, while I expect KJ Hamler to make a few highlights reel plays in the open field. In terms of the run game, I’m going to predict that each one of the Lawn Boyz scores a touchdown in Saturday’s contest. Seriously, though, how is Purdue going to stop any of these guys when they’re wearing those bright, white cleats?

Defensively, Penn State should make easy work of slowing down Purdue. The Boilermakers will play without superstar wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Elijah Sindelar, both of whom suffered injuries in last week’s game against Minnesota. The Nittany Lions should be able to get plenty of second and third-team defensive players valuable experience once again in this one.

Expect another fantastic performance of complementary football on Saturday, as the defense will make quick stops and Clifford and Co. will likely create plenty of quick-hitting scoring drives.

Mikey Mandarino (4-0): Penn State 42, Purdue 14

Penn State shouldn’t have any problems dispatching the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Purdue wasn’t very good to begin with, but Rondale Moore’s absence through injury will make an already-tall task nearly impossible. The least bold prediction of my Onward State career: Penn State is going to look good in the process thanks to its throwback uniforms.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

An Open Letter To The Noon Game These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.