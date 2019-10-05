Penn State-Iowa Football Game Will Be Broadcast On ABC

No. 12 Penn State football’s clash with No. 14 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium will be broadcast nationally on ABC, according to Penn State associate AD for strategic communications Kris Petersen.

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes’ game was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff that would be televised on one of ABC, FS1, or the Big Ten Network.

The network has been decided for the Penn State-Iowa game next Saturday and it will be on ABC at 7:30 pm. — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) October 6, 2019

The two teams play in separate divisions in the Big Ten, but this season is the fourth consecutive year in which Penn State will face off against Iowa. With a 3-0 record against Iowa, James Franklin has never lost to the Hawkeyes during his six-season tenure as Penn State’s head coach.

In 2016, the Nittany Lions made easy work of Kirk Ferentz’s program by beating the Hawkeyes 41-14 before the two teams played a much tighter contest in 2017. Iowa took a 19-15 lead with fewer than two minutes to play before Trace McSorley engineered a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a seven-yard score to Juwan Johnson as time expired. Then-No. 4 Penn State won 21-19 a year before beating the Hawkeyes 30-24 back at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State won its week 6 contest against Purdue by a final score of 35-7, but Iowa lost to No. 19 Michigan at the Big House in a 10-3 defensive slugfest. The Hawkeyes held the Wolverines scoreless for more than three quarters on Saturday, but they still ended up losing and falling to 4-1 this season.

