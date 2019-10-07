Penn State-Michigan Slated For Primetime Kickoff

Get ready for another primetime White Out, folks.

Penn State football’s week 8 match-up with Michigan will get started at 7:30 p.m., according to an announcement from the Wolverines. The game will be broadcast on ABC. ESPN play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler said “we’ll be there” for the game on Twitter on Sunday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC’s Saturday Night Football.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The 2019 White Out game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. https://t.co/GvSbM32S4V — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 7, 2019

This will be the fourth consecutive White Out to kick off in prime time after the 2015 spectacle began at noon. Penn State beat then-No. 2 Ohio State in 2016 to kickstart a magical Big Ten championship run before dominating then-No. 19 Michigan as the No. 2 team in the nation one year later. The 2018 White Out ended in a gut-wrenching 27-26 defeat to Ohio State, but it was played in front of a Beaver Stadium-record crowd of 110,889 fans.

Only three of Penn State’s past White Out games have kicked off outside of prime time. The Nittany Lions’ defeat to Alabama in 2011 got started at 3:30 p.m. — four years before Michigan and Penn State got the 2015 White Out game started at noon. In 2013, the White Out kicked off at 5 p.m., but the second half of the Nittany Lions’ 43-40 upset of Michigan felt more like a traditional White Out after the sun set. Many fans were worried that this year’s game would kick off during the day, but those concerns were quickly squashed by today’s announcement.

The White Out game has been played against one of Ohio State or Michigan every year since 2011. Alabama was the last opponent not called the Wolverines or Buckeyes to play under White Out conditions, and Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide beat Penn State 27-11.

Penn State’s all-time record under White Out conditions is 7-8. Notre Dame, Iowa, and Illinois are the only three other teams to play in front of a White Out crowd as an opponent in addition to the Buckeyes, Wolverines, and Crimson Tide.

