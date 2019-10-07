Post-Gazette Journalists To Visit Penn State For Panel Discussion About 2018 Synagogue Shooting

Three journalists from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will come to campus for a discussion about last year’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at 7 p.m. October 7 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

Assistant managing editor Lillian Thomas, visual journalist Rebecca Droke, and investigative reporter Rich Lord are the three journalists headlining the discussion, “Tree of Life: One Year Later.” Assistant teaching professor Curt Chandler of Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications will moderate the discussion.

Thomas had previously served as a professional-in-residence in the College of Communications during the spring semester.

The massacre, which occurred at Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, was the largest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history. It resulted in 11 fatalities and six injuries.

The panel will look back at media coverage of the event, as well as its aftermath since then. The discussion is free to attend and open to the public.

