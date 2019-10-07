School Of Theatre To Perform ‘She Kills Monsters’ At Playhouse Theatre

The Penn State School of Theatre will perform She Kills Monsters from October 8 through October 17 at Playhouse Theatre.

Playwright Qui Nguyen provides audiences with a dramatic comedy atmosphere to pay tribute to the geeks and warriors that live inside all of us.

This comedic fantasy follows Agnes Evans as she sets off from her childhood home after her teen sister Tilly dies.

Agnes discovers the Dungeons and Dragons notebook left behind by Tilly, which transports her through an action-packed adventure within this imaginary world that Tilly loved so much.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, October 10 through October 12 and October 14 through October 17 as well as 2:00 p.m. on October 12.

Tickets are $20 for general public and $12.50 for students.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

Penn State’s Post-Purdue Report Card Penn State played well on Saturday, but it definitely has a few kinks to work out before heading to Kinnick Stadium this weekend.