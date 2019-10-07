School Of Theatre To Perform ‘She Kills Monsters’ At Playhouse Theatre
The Penn State School of Theatre will perform She Kills Monsters from October 8 through October 17 at Playhouse Theatre.
Playwright Qui Nguyen provides audiences with a dramatic comedy atmosphere to pay tribute to the geeks and warriors that live inside all of us.
This comedic fantasy follows Agnes Evans as she sets off from her childhood home after her teen sister Tilly dies.
Agnes discovers the Dungeons and Dragons notebook left behind by Tilly, which transports her through an action-packed adventure within this imaginary world that Tilly loved so much.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, October 10 through October 12 and October 14 through October 17 as well as 2:00 p.m. on October 12.
Tickets are $20 for general public and $12.50 for students.
