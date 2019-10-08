PSU news by
Penn State Research Expenditures Reach Record High For Third Consecutive Year

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/8/19 4:08 am

Penn State’s research expenditures total rose for the fourth consecutive year during the 2018-19 fiscal year thanks to another record period of growth, according to a release.

The university’s research expenditures — the funding the university receives and spends in support of the research it conducts — rose $47 million last year to reach a total of $968.1 million. This marks the third year Penn State’s expenditures, boosted this round by an almost $30 million increase in federal funding and a $5 million increase in funding from the Pennsylvania Commonwealth, have reached record highs.

The year’s total features $593 million in federal research funding, while the remaining $375 million is provided through university, private, and state sources. The College of Engineering, College of Liberal Arts, and College of Earth and Mineral Sciences each received sizable increases in funding of 14, 10, and 6%, respectively.

Penn State’s Applied Research Lab received a 13% bump in funding, and the Department of the Navy donated an additional $16 million to Penn State.

“It’s gratifying to see the continued confidence the Department of Defense has in our research,” Lora Weiss, Penn State’s newly appointed senior vice president for research, said. “We deeply value the partnership we have built over the years, and we’re exceedingly proud of Penn State’s role in national security.”  

Penn State contributes 21%, or $202 million, to the expenditures total, Weiss said in the release.

University President Eric Barron, outlining Penn State’s 2020-21 federal expenditure request, lauded the funding increase at last month’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“I just want you to note that we’re $31 million away from being a $1-billion a year research enterprise,” he said. “The bar is set very high.”

Jim Davidson

