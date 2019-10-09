Penn State Football To Host Kent State To Open 2020 Season Instead Of Nevada

Penn State football will now open its 2020 season against Kent State instead of Nevada.

Penn State’s Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications Kris Petersen confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon. Nevada scheduled a game against Arkansas for Saturday, September 5 — the same day it was supposed to play the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions opened their 2016 season against Kent State as well. James Franklin’s squad won by a score of 33-13.

This will be Penn State’s seventh meeting against Kent State. The Nittany Lions have won all six previous games and last took on the Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium in 2018. Penn State won 63-10.

It is unknown whether or not Penn State and Nevada will reschedule the game for another open slot during the 2020 season.

