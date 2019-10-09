Penn State Men’s Soccer To Host Open Practice
Penn State men’s soccer will invite students to watch practice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 9 at Jeffrey Field. The event is promoted by the soccer supporters group Park Avenue Army, but all are welcome to attend.
Along with watching the practice, students will get free pizza and meet the players as they prepare for Saturday night’s clash against Northwestern.
The open practice won’t be the first of the year at Penn State. Russ Rose and Penn State women’s volleyball allowed students to watch a training session on September 17 in preparation for its home and away matches against Pitt.
After four seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance, Jeff Cook’s side has impressed in the first half of the 2019. Penn State (5-2-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) has recorded many favorable results thus far, including a 3-0 win at Michigan State last Tuesday.
The open practice will run for one hour, and attendance will be on a drop-in basis. For more information, follow the Park Avenue Army and Penn State men’s soccer itself on twitter.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Throwback Thrifty: Instagram Account Joe Pa’s Closet And The Penn State Vintage Craze
Penn State senior Zac Cowell’s passion for vintage clothing inspired him to create Joe Pa’s Closet, an Instagram account that he uses to sell vintage Penn State pieces to more than 7,000 followers.
President’s Office To Host Annual Old Main Open House
Have you ever walked by Old Main and wondered what it looks like on the inside? Now’s your chance to find out.
Send this to a friend
Comments