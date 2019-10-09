Penn State Men’s Soccer To Host Open Practice

Penn State men’s soccer will invite students to watch practice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 9 at Jeffrey Field. The event is promoted by the soccer supporters group Park Avenue Army, but all are welcome to attend.

Along with watching the practice, students will get free pizza and meet the players as they prepare for Saturday night’s clash against Northwestern.

BREAKING NEWS! @PennStateMSOC is offering all Penn State students a chance to observe an open practice and meet the 2019 squad! We’ll also have FREE PIZZA for everyone in attendance! Meet us TOMORROW AFTERNOON at 4:30pm at Jeffrey Field! pic.twitter.com/P6YoU01AiU — Park Avenue Army (@ParkAvenueArmy) October 9, 2019

The open practice won’t be the first of the year at Penn State. Russ Rose and Penn State women’s volleyball allowed students to watch a training session on September 17 in preparation for its home and away matches against Pitt.

After four seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance, Jeff Cook’s side has impressed in the first half of the 2019. Penn State (5-2-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) has recorded many favorable results thus far, including a 3-0 win at Michigan State last Tuesday.

The open practice will run for one hour, and attendance will be on a drop-in basis. For more information, follow the Park Avenue Army and Penn State men’s soccer itself on twitter.

