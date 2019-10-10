Phyrst Adds CBD Cocktails To Menu

The Phyrst’s cocktail menu is now more ~chill~ thanks to the addition of three new CBD-infused mixed drinks, which join the classic selection of Trashcans, Irish Car Bombs, and Stars and Stripes Bombs.

Regulars may have noticed the new drinks — the Drug Mule, John Daily, and the Mean Girl — on the menu this past weekend.

Phyrst and Local Whiskey Manager Tim Riefal said that cannabinoid (CBD) products, specifically mixers like ginger beer, recently became available in local distributors. Due to the increasing popularity of CBD — a compound found in the cannabis flower — Riefel and his team decided to give CBD cocktails a shot.

“We thought we’d try it out and see what the response was, see how it tastes,” Riefel said. “It’s good.”

It doesn’t induce the high as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, but CBD has been listed as a potential treatment for ailments ranging from anxiety to inflammation, though some scientists are skeptical about its potential.

On paper, each new cocktail trio seems like your average mixed drink. This is thanks, in part, to the like-for-like swap provided by the CBD mixers.

“They’re just as easily mixable…it’s just fun to play with,” Riefal said.

The Drug Mule, which consists of CBD ginger beer, repasado tequila, melon liquor, agave syrup, costs $10. The John Daily is a mix of Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea Vodka, CBD lemonade, and soda water, while the Mean Girl is a swirl of Absolut strawberry, CBD lemonade, and mint. The Daily and Mean Girl each costs $8.

Riefel said that the “refreshing” Mean Girl is the current fan favorite among Phyrstgoers.

The Phyrst appears to be the only bar in town selling CBD-infused cocktails. Employees at Champs Downtown and Primanti Brothers confirmed that the two bars do not offer the drinks, and Riefel said that the Phyrst was the first to offer CBD-infused drinks to his knowledge.

He added that patrons could see even more CBD options in the future as the bar continues to mix and match the new mixers with different spirits.

“It’d be fun to continue to experiment with stuff,” Riefel said. “It’s also a switch from what people typically associate the Phyrst with, because these are quality craft cocktails.”

