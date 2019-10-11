PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Black Bear Spotted In South Allen Tree

Max Tolson | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/11/19 1:46 pm

Update 2:54 p.m.: State College Police confirmed over the phone that the Pennsylvania Game Commission was on the scene and that no buildings have been evacuated or locked.

Original story:

Nittany View Apartments residents looked out their window to find that a new neighbor had taken up residence in the tree outside their building Friday morning.

Nittany View Apartments residents looked out their window to find that a new neighbor had taken up residence in the tree outside their building Friday morning.

A small black bear was spotted lounging on one of the trees top branches, and a crowd of spectators quickly assembled to watch the animal nap. 

Several police officers and township officials quickly arrived on the scene and closed off the sidewalk. They craned their necks alongside students taking pictures as the unfazed bear scratched its ears, looked around, and rested his head back on the chosen branch.  

“I think he just found his new home,” one onlooker said. 

Police moved the crowd across the street outside the Exon Mobile station on South Allen Street. Patrons pumping gas stopped what they were doing to join the throng. 

The bear remained unconcerned with the crowd of fans, stirred by the unbearable tension of not knowing what the animal would do next and growing beneath the tree as officers paced the sidewalk.

Centre County Game Warden Dan Murray told onlookers that the police department planned to wait for the bear to come down, or tranquilize it if it moved closer to the ground. He said that the bear could be in the tree until dusk.

Bear sightings in State College are not unheard of: as recently as last summer the Centre Daily Times reported that State College Police had responded to one. Spring, however, is usually the prime season for bear sightings in the area as the animals awaken from hibernation. Despite their significant speed, size, and climbing ability, black bears are relatively passive animals. Black bear attacks on humans are rare.

Population estimates suggested that there were 20,000 black bears living in Pennsylvania in 2015. Bears reportedly come into contact with humans most often in the northeastern part of the state, but there is also a sizable black bear population in north central Pennsylvania.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Penn State Women’s Soccer Unlocks Compact Indiana Defense In 1-0 Win

The Nittany Lions were frustrated by the Hoosier’s impeccable defensive shape and dangerous counter attacks throughout the first half, but attacking magicians Frankie Tagliaferri and Kerry Abello combined to break the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

Phyrst Adds CBD Cocktails To Menu

Former Penn State Lineman Stefen Wisniewski Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa

Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.

The Official Penn State vs. Iowa Drinking Game

Sit back, relax, crack open a beer, and enjoy gameday Penn State. It’s sure to be an interesting one.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend