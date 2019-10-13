Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football rose three spots and were ranked No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football moved up three spots to No. 7 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/mMBnWhwb3O — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 13, 2019

The Nittany Lions took down then-No. 17 Iowa, which fell to No. 23 in the rankings, 17-12 at Kinnick Stadium. Saturday night’s game played out as expected — a defensive slugfest with very few scoring opportunities — and Noah Cain’s five-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter stood up as the game-winner. James Franklin picked up his first road victory against a ranked opponent on Saturday night, and Penn State became bowl eligible for the 50th time in program history in the victory.

Penn State has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 48 straight weeks. That’s the fifth-longest active streak in all of college football behind Alabama (187 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (121), Clemson (76), and Oklahoma (50). The team began this season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and has moved up since then thanks to an unbeaten start to the season.

James Franklin’s program leapfrogged No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, and No. 8 Notre Dame in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs lost to 24-point underdog South Carolina at home, and Florida lost to No. LSU in Death Valley. Notre Dame took down USC 30-27 on home turf, but that performance was apparently not convincing enough to maintain its No. 9 ranking.

In addition to this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Penn State checked in at No. 7 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions were the No. 9 team in last week’s Coaches’ Poll after beginning the season at No. 14.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will host No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The team’s annual White Out game will be broadcast on ABC and preluded by ESPN’s College GameDay.

