Penn State Wellness Suite Offers Free Services To Help Students Stay Healthy

As the second round of exams approaches, it’s important to establish healthy behaviors in and out of the classroom. The Penn State Wellness Suite is a great resource to learn and develop healthy skills and habits during this stressful time of the academic year.

The Wellness Suite is run and operated by Penn State Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW) and the Center for Fitness and Wellness (CFW). The Wellness Suite is located in room 20 of the IM Building, next to Adventure Recreation.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to take a break, engage in a relaxing activity, and meet new friends,” Dr. Linda LaSalle, Director of Health Promotion and Wellness, said. “Students will learn helpful ways to get healthy and stay healthy through the wellness services.”

HPW aims to cultivate a community that supports student success, well-being, and the pursuit of lifelong health. The Wellness Suite offers a relaxation room, which is a quiet room that allows students to study, hangout, and decompress. It includes biofeedback software, coloring, a Cub Pantry, and light therapy boxes.

Light therapy boxes are a resource for students struggling with the lack of sunlight that occurs during the cold, winter months in State College. These are available for use from November through March.

HPW also offers in-depth sessions on healthy relationships, nutritional wellness, physical activity, sleep wellness, and stress wellness. Each hourlong session goes into detail about how a particular issue might affect a student’s academic success and overall health.

Each topic is part of a three-part series, designed to build off of the previous session. During the sessions, students will practice new skills and work toward achieving their goal with a peer educator. Each service is free, and students are not required to attend all three sessions in the series.

Wellness Wednesday is one of the most popular and sought-after events offered by HPW. Activities include nature mediation, designing a sleep-friendly bedroom, writing gratitude letters, and making mind jars. These activities are inspired by Michael Acton Smith’s mindfulness guide “Calm: Calm the Mind, Change the World.”

Thursdays at the Wellness Suite offer additional art and mindfulness activities, taking place from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Upcoming events include “Learn Mindful Calligraphy” on October 24 and “Decorate a Paper Lantern” on November 7. No registration is required, and HPW offers these activities free of charge for students.

The Wellness Suite is becoming increasingly popular at Penn State. Last year, 650 students attended programs and events in the Wellness Suite, in addition to the 600 appointments that were scheduled for various wellness services.

Health Promotion and Wellness frequently hosts a variety of wellness activities. In the upcoming week, the following wellness events will be offered:

Access to Protection table: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. October 16, HUB Table No. 2

Healthy Penn State Outreach table: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 16, HUB table No. 9

Wellness Wednesday (Journalling/ Coloring): 4:00-4:45 p.m. October 16, Wellness Suite

Yoga and Meditation: 5:15-6:15 p.m. October 16, 118 Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

Additionally, “Love Your Body Week” will be held from October 28 through November 1. This event aims to encourage students to appreciate, nurture, and respect their bodies. A list of activities and events will be posted here.

Additional information and a schedule of upcoming wellness events can be found here. Additional details and activities will be posted on social media: @healthyPSU on Instagram, @HealthPennState on Twitter, and Healthy Penn State on Facebook.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman contributor from York, PA. She plans to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

Staff Picks: College GameDay 2019 Guest Picker Ki-Jana Carter and Keegan Michael-Key were the guest pickers at each of the last two College GameDay appearances, but we have a few ideas as to who should get the nod this year.