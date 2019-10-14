Your Guide To Celebrating The White Out All Week Long

When people think of the “Best Day Ever,” their wedding day or the birth of their first child may come to mind. Think again.

As any Penn Stater can attest to, attending a primetime White Out game is a once in a lifetime experience that cannot be had anywhere else.

The fact that we have to wait until Saturday to experience its magic got us thinking: why should we have to wait all week to celebrate? In response, we compiled a list of ways to get into the White Out spirit all week long so that you don’t have to wait until gameday.

Drink Milk

Skim. Two percent. Whole. Jordan Stout Goat. Almond. It doesn’t matter the type, just grab a glass and chug that shit!

Work Out At The White Building

The IM Building may be the superior fitness facility 51/52 weeks of the year, but White Out week calls for a slight change. Whether you sign up for a cycling class or brace the crowded free weight pit, going to the White Building is a must.

AirPods Stay In

Even though we’re fairly certain AirPod users never take them out anyway, it is important to pay special attention to this rule. We must band together in solidarity and keep those glossy, white AirPods in our ears.

Thinking about showering? Keep those AirPods in. Going to sleep? You guessed it, those AirPods are staying in.

Purchase Crest Whitening Strips

Take a trip to the local CVS and pick up a pack of teeth whitening strips. Hygiene is important, and maize yellow teeth are for Michigan folks only. We can’t want to see those Penn State pearly whites shining on the big screen during the game.

Eat White Bread

Wheat, rye, and sourdough can be excluded from the grocery list this week. Every sandwich must be made with white bread only.

Wear FILA Disruptors

This one is for all the ~ ladies ~. Regardless of your outfit choice, the FILA Disruptor II shoes must be worn. Those chunky, white shoes are fabulous any week, but especially this special one, and do not let anybody tell you otherwise.

Also Wear White Pants Instead Of Khakis

Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen is boycotting khakis this week. Although he encouraged his co-workers to wear jeans instead of khakis on Friday, we want to see you take it a step further. Instead of playing it safe with the casual Friday denim, go all in and break every Labor Day-related fashion rule ever with a fresh pair of white pants in the name of College GameDay.

Crack Open A White Claw

While White Claws not technically white in color, it would be wrong to exclude them from the list. So, c elebrate White Out week by picking up an assorted case of Claws.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten

