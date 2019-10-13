Staff Picks: What Should PJ Mullen Boycott For Michigan Week?

We’re officially halfway through Penn State football’s season, and Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen has struck a blow to each team that the Nittany Lions have taken on by boycotting various foods and products. This meant no Purdue chicken for the week leading up to the Boilermakers, no Heinz ketchup against Pitt, and no buffalo wings against Buffalo.

Now that some of the easier targets are out of the way, we couldn’t help but brainstorm what Mullen will boycott when Michigan comes to town this weekend.

Anthony Colucci: Khakis

Listen, as a graduate of an all-boys, Catholic high school, khakis hold as much of a special place in my heart as the next person. But not this week. Khakis are Public Enemy No. 1 in Happy Valley this week. PJ Mullen should call for a ban on Jim Harbaugh’s choice of pants and prohibit all of his interns from wearing khakis on gameday. This week, we are exclusively wearing white pants.

Anthony Fiset: X-Men and Wolverine

Out of respect for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, PJ should not watch any of the X-Men movies featuring Wolverine —even though they are by far the best superhero movies ever made, and Hugh Jackman is cool as hell. It will be a tough week, but it must be done to support Penn State as they prepare to battle the Wolverines in the White Out.

Mikey Mandarino: Revenge

This week, PJ Mullen should absolutely boycott any feelings of vindictiveness and the desire for revenge he may have towards others. Michigan’s “Revenge Tour” ended in spectacular failure after it couldn’t beat its older, far superior brother Ohio State and got spanked by Florida in the Peach Bowl, and this week, I think it’d be appropriate for Mullen to let bygones be bygones. PJ — are you pissed at a member of your family for some dumb reason? Does a friend of yours owe you money? Do you still hold a deep-seated resentment towards an ex who dumped you? If the answer to these questions is “no,” this is a moot point. But for the sake of Penn State, it’s time to forgive and forget.

Matt DiSanto: The Letter “M”

Michigan takes great pride in the use of its big yellow “M” logo. What better way to get back at the Wolverines when they roll into State College than boycotting the use of their favorite letter? Perhaps the complete absence of Michigan’s favorite character would throw the team off its game and result in absolute chaos throughout White Out Weekend. _ay the best tea_ win, _ichigan.

Sarah Baumann: Michigan Auto Manufacturers

Ford Motor Company, General Motor Company, and Chrysler are all staples of Michigan. Since their inceptions, these companies have been the face of automobile production and set the standard for American manufacturing since the early 1900s. But this week, that changes. To support the team, its time to boycott all Michigan-based car companies. To do so, feel free to utilize any other form of transportation. Ride a horse, use your bike, speed walk just like James Franklin, or ask your friend for a ride in their Toyota. Whatever you dom don’t step foot in a Ford.

Emma Dieter: Maize

Last week, Penn State fans were called on by PJ to boycott corn as the Nittany Lions traveled to corn country (also known as Iowa). Thankfully, our boycott of the mustard-yellow vegetable worked. Penn State picked up another win on the road to move its record to 6-0. This week, I’d like to see PJ continue on with his mustard-yellow vegetable boycott, but instead of corn, I want to boycott maize. As we all know, Michigan’s colors are Maize and Blue. What better way to insult Michigan than to compare it to Iowa and not even give them the dignity of a new boycott? You heard it here first, folks — no more maize for Michigan this week.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

ESPN’s College GameDay Coming Back To Penn State For White Out Weekend College GameDay will be back in town for White Out weekend for the third consecutive season.