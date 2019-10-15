Three Penn State Women’s Soccer Freshmen Ranked In Top 100

Three Penn State women’s soccer freshmen were included in TopDrawerSoccer.com’s annual midseason list of college soccer’s top 100 first-year players.

Cori Dyke and redshirt freshman Ally Schlegel were ranked inside the top 20 at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively. Winger Payton Linnehan is the third Nittany Lion on the list at No. 66.

Dyke, who has started every game for the Nittany Lions as a defensive midfielder, is the highest-ranked Big Ten player on the list. She has stepped up to the challenge of replacing program alumna Emily Ogle and the injured Shea Moyer behind Sam Coffey in midfield and is one of the team’s most consistent passers and tacklers.

Schlegel has already made this season one to remember with ten goals on the campaign after missing her true freshman season due to injury. The forward is a consistent threat for Penn State in the air and inside the penalty area but also contributes in midfield and on defense.

Linnehan has added speed and skill on the wing to Penn State’s attack. She’s scored two goals this season, including one in the opener against Purdue last Sunday.

Dyke and Linnehan are members of Penn State’s top-ranked 2019 recruiting class, which included No. 1 recruit Kate Weisner who has missed much of this season due to injury. Undeniable talent, as well as a host of injuries, have forced head coach Erica Dambach to rely on a freshman class that also includes standouts such as Jordan Canniff, Devon Olive, Kat Asman, and Shelby Craft.

The unranked Nittany Lions haven’t lived up to their No. 6 preseason billing so far this season, but have been on form lately with conference wins against Ohio State, Indiana, and Purdue. They return to Jeffrey Field this Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. to take on Illinois.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

