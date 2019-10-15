Yetur Gross-Matos Named AP Second Team Midseason All-American

Penn State football defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was named as a second-team midseason All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon.

Gross-Matos has posted 18 tackles, eight stops for a loss of yardage, and five sacks in the Nittany Lions’ first six games of the 2019 season. He’s just three sacks away from matching his total output from the 2018 season, and he’s just off the pace to reach the 20 tackles-for-loss he made last year. The star end was the only Penn Stater to be named as a first or second team midseason All-American by the AP.

Florida star Jonathan Greenard, who has four sacks and 6.5 TFLs so far this season, was named to the second team alongside Gross-Matos. Ohio State’s Chase Young and Baylor’s James Lynch were named as the AP’s first team All-American defensive ends.

Gross-Matos broke out as a star last season, and he even generated first-round NFL Draft hype after making 20 stops for a loss of yardage and recording eight sacks. He was also named a preseason honoree by the Big Ten over the summer, and the Big Ten’s media and coaches voted Gross-Matos as a first team all-conference player after the conclusion of the regular season.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will take on Michigan (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) in its annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

