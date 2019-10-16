Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out For White Out Game Against Michigan

Beaver Stadium parking for the White Out game against Michigan has sold out, according to a release from the University.

Cash parking will be available for fans who were unable to get a pre-purchased parking permit. Parking at East, Eisenhower, and Nittany Decks will cost $25 while Lot Red A at West Campus will cost $15.

These parking areas will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Downtown State College has additional parking garages and places to park — including the parking garages on Beaver Ave., Fraser St., and Pugh St.

One-way traffic patterns will go into effect at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can access those lots from specific routes only:

East Deck: Bigler Road via Park Ave. and Atherton St.

Eisenhower Deck: Eisenhower Road from College Ave — travel north on University Drive, turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road, and left on Eisenhower Road.

Nittany Deck: Fischer Road from Atherton St. — travel east on Curtin Road, then turn left on Allen Road, and left on Fischer Road; or from College Ave.– travel north on Burrowes Road, turn right on Curtin Road, left on Allen Road, and left on Fischer Road.

Lot Red A: Turn onto White Course Drive from Atherton St.

East Deck is expected to reach full capacity by early Saturday morning. Fans without a valid parking permit are encouraged to head directly to Eisenhower Deck, Nittany Deck, or Lot Red A.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.