The Field Chosen As College GameDay’s Featured Restaurant

The Field Burger & Tap will be the featured restaurant on ESPN’s College GameDay this weekend, according to a press release from the field.

Every week, GameDay picks one restaurant to bring the show’s hosts food at some point during the three-hour live broadcast that begins at 9 a.m. The Field was chosen as this week’s eatery, and representatives from the restaurant will grill up some food for Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso to eat live on the air.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen for this great honor and to showcase our one-of-a-kind burgers and more of our chef’s unique cuisine to the GameDay staff and the entire nation watching at home,” Toftrees Golf Resort general manager Stefan Cherinka said in a release. “It’s going to be a fun and wild atmosphere, and we are so proud to be a part of it.”

The GameDay crew will get the chance to eat some of the Field’s signature hamburgers and handheld sandwiches along with its award-winning french fries. The Field will also provide College GameDay with some desserts, so they should definitely make sure to leave some room for a sweet treat.

The Field was featured extensively on HBO’s “24/7 College Football” during a segment in which Penn State’s defensive linemen went out to dinner there. Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs were very rowdy and made sure to order a, uh, large amount of food to eat.

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor order three — yes, three — beer-battered fish sandwiches. Any member of the College GameDay crew who can eat three beer-battered fish sandwiches on the air would achieve the second-most impressive food-related accomplishment ever broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks behind the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

On top of HBO, the Field also earned a mention from James Franklin when he wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune.

“I’ve always been big on hosting players for meals at my home, but before the 2016 season started, I wanted to try something a little more personal.” Franklin wrote. “I identified roughly 40 guys on the team who I felt were at a tipping point in their careers — players who I knew would, one way or the other, determine the fate of our season — and I invited each of them out for a one-on-one dinner. I even let them pick the spot. That was my bad.

“This new restaurant had opened — a burger joint called ‘The Field’ — and something like 90% of the guys wanted to grab dinner there. So last spring, literally like three nights a week, I’d walk into The Field and grab the same dinner with a different player to discuss what we needed out of them this coming season.”

