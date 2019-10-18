The Best Anti-Michigan Sticky Notes
It’s White Out week, and
Michigan Still Sucks East Halls is back at it again with witty window messages made out of sticky notes.
While the signs for this year’s Penn State-Pitt hate week were ones to remember until the next time the in-state foes meet, the colorful displays for Penn State’s upcoming battle with Michigan certainly did not disappoint.
Take a look through some of our favorite picks below.
We get that it’s cold in Ann Arbor, but this is just too far.
What goes better with ill-fitting, Walmart-brand khakis than a nice pair of Skechers?
Once Penn State students started making fun of Harbaugh for the Skechers, he ditched them for a pair of chunk FILAs (probably). Unfortunately, they drew the same response.
How fans felt last week after witnessing Air KJ fly high over Iowa’s defenders
Most importantly, though, students reminded us of the one truth in life…
Regardless of what time or day it is, it’s a well-known fact that Michigan still sucks.
